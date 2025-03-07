Elderly accused of repeated sexual harassment

A man in his 60s is under investigation for allegedly sexually harassing a woman on three separate occasions. Police received a report from the victim, a woman in her 20s, on Tuesday, claiming the suspect slapped her thigh while she walked near Kiang Wu. She reported similar incidents between December 2024 and January 2025. Officers detained the suspect for questioning, and the case has been forwarded to the Public Prosecutions Office for further investigations.

