Elsie Ao Ieong commends new hospital as bar raiser

Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Elsie Ao Ieong believes that the new hospital in Cotai will help improve the quality of medical services in the city, based on the fact that it will be the largest medical facility by area in Macau, as well as the fact that it will possess state-of-the-art equipment and professional teams. The secretary also believes that the queue for public medical services will be shortened with the new hospital. She also described the new facility as the fruits of One Country Two Systems and national support.

