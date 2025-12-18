Employers risk work permit revocation for unjustified dismissal of local employees

The Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) has warned that it may fully or partially revoke work permits for companies that unfairly dismiss local employees or compromise their rights while hiring non-local workers, according to a written response to a legislator’s inquiry.

This commitment follows a written inquiry by lawmaker Leong Hong Sai regarding how the authorities will comprehensively monitor and prevent companies from unfairly dismissing local employees or undermining their employment rights due to the hiring of non-local workers.

According to the DSAL statement, the bureau addressed Leong’s concerns regarding local residents’ employment rights, wage levels, and job stability, affirming its “zero-tolerance” policy for such violations.

In his inquiry, Leong said that the employment of non-local workers by enterprises not only impacts the healthy functioning of the labor market but also raises issues of social justice and the transparency of policy implementation.

In response, the bureau reiterated its commitment to the principle that non-local workers are to supplement local labor shortages only. It emphasized that, when processing non-local worker applications, it will first refer suitable candidates to enterprises while giving priority to qualified local residents.

Additionally, the bureau will monitor job matching outcomes, stating that if suitable positions for local employees are available, it will adjust the non-local worker quota for the relevant enterprise.

The bureau again proposed the dynamic adjustment of the number of non-local employees; however, the statement did not specify the exact methods for implementing this adjustment.

