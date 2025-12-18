Closure of satellite casinos ensures healthy development of industry, says CE

Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai said yesterday that the closure of satellite casinos is part of the government’s efforts to ensure the gaming industry develops in a healthy and orderly manner in accordance with the law.

Upon returning yesterday from reporting to President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Macau’s current situation, its development, and the work undertaken by his government, the Chief Executive briefed the media at the local airport yesterday afternoon.

Among the six aspects he presented to Beijing, he stressed the need to ensure the healthy and orderly development of the gaming industry in accordance with the law.

Reading from a prepared statement, he said, “Specifically, all satellite casinos will be closed by December 31 in accordance with legal provisions. Currently, among the 13 satellite casinos, only the Landmark Casino remains operational, with plans to close it by year-end.” He further underscored the government’s objective to maintain a structurally sound and appropriately scaled framework for the gaming industry.

Also related to the gaming industry, Sam noted his government’s efforts to urge the city’s six gaming concessionaires to further expand their overseas customer base and to implement non-gaming investment projects.

According to Sam, during his report to Xi, he also stressed the importance of prioritizing national security above all else. He specifically pointed out the recent arrest of a former member of the Legislative Assembly suspected of engaging in activities that threaten national security.

Sam’s year-long performance

With his government’s work approaching its first anniversary and his inauguration scheduled for just two days away, media outlets turned their attention to how Sam would evaluate his nearly year-long performance.

He remarked, “The most authoritative voice belongs to our 680,000 Macau residents – they are the supporters and contributors to the special administrative region’s (SAR) development.”

Reflecting on his first Policy Address released on April 14, he noted that Xi had fully affirmed the political, economic, and social security of the SAR, highlighting the collaborative efforts of the central government and various sectors of society.

During yesterday’s interview, Sam emphasized several livelihood development and economic measures, including the consumption incentive campaign for the northern district.

He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the central government and all relevant departments for their unwavering support, particularly President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping and the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council (HMO).

He stated, “I am deeply thankful to the people of Macau, especially the patriotic organizations, for joining hands with the Macau SAR government to advance the implementation of major policies.” He added that together, they have overcome challenges posed by natural disasters, ensuring social stability and harmony.

“We are well aware that individual capabilities are limited, but the power of unity is boundless,” he remarked, emphasizing that his government would adhere to Xi’s instructions and spare no effort in pursuing economic diversification and enhancing governance through concrete actions.

In light of Xi’s series of important instructions for Macau’s development, Sam announced that a meeting will be convened promptly for principal and bureau-level officials.

According to Sam, guided by the President’s speeches and instructions, the meeting will review the accomplishments and lessons learned over the past year, address shortcomings, and strengthen weak areas. It will also clarify objectives and set directions, as well as deploy key tasks for the next phase, including proactive alignment with the national 15th Five-Year Plan.

Meanwhile, prior to the Chief Executive’s media briefing, several top officials in Macau issued statements in response to Xi’s full affirmation of Sam’s work and his government’s efforts, as well as his important instructions on the future direction of their initiatives.

Their statements collectively emphasized a commitment to actively align with the national 15th Five-Year Plan in order to better integrate and serve the broader national development landscape.

