Lawmaker says medical assisted reproduction services are struggling to meet demand

Lawmaker Leong Sun Iok claims that the Medical Assisted Reproduction Subsidy Program is not providing the expected support to couples seeking the service, as demand far exceeds availability, causing couples to wait several months.

Leong raised this matter in a written inquiry to the government.

“Nearly a year since the subsidy launch, numerous couples awaiting assisted reproductive services have reported excessively long waiting times. For these couples with limited fertile windows, time is an extremely critical factor. As they age, their fertility anxieties and concerns intensify,” the lawmaker said, noting that in this way, the subsidy, which covers part of the expenses for those facing infertility challenges, is not efficient.

He also noted that the program’s subsidy is limited, covering only two cycles per infertile couple.

“However, the entire assisted reproductive process involves distinct stages. Taking in vitro fertilization (IVF) as an example, it begins with retrieving eggs from the woman, combining them with the man’s sperm to cultivate embryos, and finally transferring the embryos into the woman’s uterus,” he said, adding that several issues can arise during the procedures, including the need for cryopreservation services, which are costly and typically billed in six-month cycles.

He noted that this practice differs from mainland China and neighboring regions, where cryopreservation fees are based on actual storage time and charged monthly.

Additionally, he said that if embryos cannot be successfully cultivated, the program still counts the cycle as completed – even if the “transfer” service was not used – reducing the couple’s opportunities to receive assistance.

He called on the government to explain what specific measures it will implement, such as increasing resources, staffing, or streamlining procedures, to enhance service capacity, accelerate the process, and ensure the program serves more couples efficiently and promptly.

He also urged the government and the Macao Medical Center of Peking Union Medical College Hospital, which provides and oversees the service, to develop solutions to prevent the loss of subsidized cycles.

Like this: Like Loading...