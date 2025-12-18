Ongoing public investment fails to address insufficient appeal of wet markets

Macau’s traditional public markets are facing a growing crisis, with vacancy rates climbing to around 30%, according to a new report from the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macau (UGAMM).

Released earlier this week, the “Revitalization and Transformation Strategy Study for Macau’s Traditional Public Markets” highlights that while market facilities have been upgraded, operators continue to struggle under mounting operational pressures.

Data shows that more than 300 stalls across multiple municipal markets remain empty, raising concerns about the long-term viability of these community hubs.

The group highlighted a disconnect between the functions of wet markets and the needs of modern communities, noting the phenomenon of “markets failing to function as markets” in certain areas. Considering the vacant stalls in hawker zones, the amount of idle public commercial resources is even more significant.

“Despite ongoing investments by the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) in the renovation and upgrading of multiple markets, the fundamental issue of insufficient appeal remains unresolved,” the report states. This includes concerns about the generally advanced age of Macau’s street vendors and the lack of attractiveness of the industry for young entrepreneurs.

The report recommends establishing forward-looking planning and differentiated guidance for these markets at the top-level design stage; forming a permanent, cross-departmental task force on market revitalization planning and coordination; and implementing tiered positioning and comprehensive planning through a “one-market-one-policy” approach.

According to the UGAMM research report, the transformation and upgrading of Macau’s traditional markets require them to evolve from single-function marketplaces into multifunctional community hubs and urban cultural landmarks that integrate livelihood services, cultural experiences, community interaction, and tourism exploration.

Like this: Like Loading...