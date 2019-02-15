Environment | Coutinho asks for reduction of single-use plastic

Pereira Coutinho has requested that the government provide him a “clear, coherent and complete” reply regarding his written inquiry on the reduction of plastic use.

The lawmaker recently submitted a written inquiry to the government regarding the reduction of plastic use.

“In view of the fact that Macau is currently doing nothing to reduce the use of plastics, to reduce the use of single-use plastic shopping bags, plastic water bottle, plastic drinking straws, foamy take-out boxes, cotton swabs, cutlery, dishes, drink stir sticks and […] use other more sustainable materials to replace the use of these plastics, what emergency measures will the government take?” Coutinho asked.

Coutinho also wants governmental departments, and large-scale companies, to set a good example to the public in reducing the use of single-use plastics.

“What measures will the government take to make the public departments, autonomous entities, companies in the gaming sector, in the water supply sector, and in the electricity supply sector, set an example in banning the purchase and use of single-use coffee cup and single-

use water bottle […], and reduce the use of paper, as well as promoting the use of more environmentally friendly and sustainable materials?” Pereira Coutinho asked in his inquiry.

The lawmaker also asked the government “whether it will establish laws to ban the import and [sale] of single-use plastic tableware.”

