Environment | Impact of 5th Macau-Taipa link will be reversible, says gov’t

The environmental impact assessment report of the future underwater tunnel between the Macau Peninsula and Taipa Island states that the construction will have some impact on the surrounding environment, which will, however, be temporary and reversible, said the Bureau of Land Services, Public Works and Transportation.

The report said that the impact can be minimized through appropriate environmental protection measures and once the construction is completed, the ecological environment will return to its original state, and it is, therefore, foreseeable that there will be no significant impacts on the area.

The underwater tunnel is located next to the Governador Nobre de Carvalho Bridge, the first to be built in Macau. It will be approximately 2,400 meters long, have six lanes, with a maximum permitted speed of 60 kilometers per hour

The tunnel will connect zones B and D of Macau’s New Urban Landfill Area, will start at the intersection of Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen and Zone B’s Avenida 24 Julho on the Macau Peninsula and will end in a new road in Zone D on the island of Taipa.

The Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau reported that the second phase of the public consultation on the environmental impact assessment of the fifth Macau-Taipa connection is currently underway until 5 November.

Work on this environmental impact assessment is being carried out by the Shanghai Investigation, Design & Research Institute Co, Ltd. MDT/Macauhub