Environment | International forum tackles clean energy innovation

The sixth International Forum on Clean Energy (IFCE) ends today after robust discussion of this year’s theme, “Clean Energy and Belt and Road”. More than 200 government and industry representatives from Macau and abroad had opportunities to exchange views on policies, technology and market innovation of hydrogen, nuclear and clean energy.

The theme is a response to China’s call for joint construction of an eco-friendly Belt and Road, drawing on the unique advantages of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area to promote sustainable development of nuclear power and the construction of a hydrogen- powered society.

The forum’s overall aim is to foster international cooperation in clean energy, energy conservation and environmental protection, as well as green transportation and buildings.

Xu Jingye, vice chairman of China’s Economic and Social Council and Vice Chairman of the Committee for Social and Legal Affairs of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, said yesterday that China’s Central Government has placed great emphasis on promoting an ecological civilization.

He Yu, standing vice director-general of IFCE, member of the CPPCC National Committee and Chairman of China General Nuclear Power Corporation, stated that the Greater Bay Area is the cradle of their corporate growth. He added that it will enable the regions involved to continue upholding the principle of promoting clean energy for the betterment of humanity.

Ambrose So, director-general of IFCE, said, “The Forum will fully leverage on the market opportunities brought by the Belt and Road initiative and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area initiative to foster industrial cooperation between local and overseas institutions and enterprises in the field of research and development.”

IFCE was launched as a public campaign to celebrate enterprises that carried out the most credible clean energy initiatives during the year.

The forum organizers published two blue books on clean energy: the 2017 Blue Book on the Global Nuclear Industry Development and the 2017 Blue Book on the International Hydrogen Industry Development. The second book will launch today.

This year’s IFCE is organized by the International Forum for Clean Energy (Macau) in conjunction with the International Association for Hydrogen Energy and China Energy News.

Gambling occupies less than 10pct of Lisboa Palace

On the sidelines of the IFCE opening ceremony, Ambrose So, CEO of SJM Holdings, said that “the area of casinos will occupy less than ten percent” of the Lisboa Palace.”

“[You] all know that we had our own operational locations for our gaming, and that the development of the lands [in Macau] did not accommodate enough space for us to progress our non-gaming features,” said So when explaining SJM’s small proportion of non-gaming features.

So said Lisboa Palace will mark a major surge for SJM’s non-gaming business, since SJM “has such a low number of non-gaming features.”

“[I] believe and am confident that [we] can enjoy a significant development in this [non-gaming] aspect,” he said.

When discussing the construction of Lisboa Palace, So noted that the company had accelerated works, which were affected by Typhoon Hato, as well as a fire that broke out at the venue.

Regarding the possibility of working with other gaming operators to offer casino shuttle bus services, So declared that SJM had contacted other gaming operators regarding the topic but has yet to negotiate terms.

“I observed in the past [at] IFCE that a synergistic effect will arise if the six gaming operators can merge [their shuttle bus operations], [since] their fleet of vehicles have a large passenger capacity,” he said.

He explained that merging the services would potentially reduce the number of vehicles on the road, which “will be better for Macau’s overall air quality.”

“Macau has set a purpose to use electric buses. Macau has loop lines, and flat roads,” So continued. “This compels us to negotiate. We have different needs for [shuttle bus] routes [and] in terms of customers.”

