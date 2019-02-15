Environment | Red tide appears at Hac Sa Beach

The Hac Sa Beach is being affected by a red tide. The Marine and Water Bureau is warning the public not to carry out water activities at the beach, according to a statement released yesterday by the bureau.

In order to warn the public to stop water activities at Hac Sa Beach, the bureau posted notices on the scene and also informed the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) about the situation.

“Any person who needs to use the beach or carry out water activities should avoid swimming during the red tide and should avoid exposure to the tide as well,” the water authority warned in its statement.

The bureau says that it will continue to pay close attention to the situation and will inform the public of the latest news regarding the beach in due course.

In addition, the bureau noted that presently it is not swimming season. As result, there are no lifeguards on duty at the beach. Red tides can be harmful or harmless depending on their cause. In some cases, they are related to water pollution. In both 2017 and 2018, red tides appeared in Macau.

In 2018, red tides were seen at Hac Sa and Cheoc Van beaches.

In 2017, IAM identified one occurrence at Nam Van lake.

Furthermore, in 2012, 2013 and 2014, red tides appeared in different water areas around Macau.

