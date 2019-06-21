Environment report deems undersea tunnel feasible

The environmental impact assessment report of the subsea tunnel project connecting land reclamation zones A and B suggests that the project is feasible as it will not adversely affect the environment.

As of yesterday, the report was made publicly available and it will be so until July 3. Members of the public can submit their opinions and suggestions to the Land, Transport and Public Works Bureau (DSSOPT) through email, phone call, fax and letters.

Under the mission statement of strictly implementing various countermeasures, the environmental impact of the project must be within an acceptable range and the environmental quality of the project area should not be significantly reduced.

The project is a connecting passage between Zone A and Zone B, to be built as a subsea tunnel which will be more than 1,300 meters long. It may also connect to the artificial island of the Hong Kong-

Zhuhai-Macau Bridge through another channel.

The project will also specify a location to connect to the fourth cross- sea bridge of Macau. JZ