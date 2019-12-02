Ethiopian beats 12,000 to win Macao Int’l Marathon

Ethiopia’s Tafese Delelegn Abebe won this year’s Male Group of the Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon, finishing the race in 2 hours, 12 minutes and 53 seconds, only four seconds before Kenya’s Hosea Kipkemboi, who came in second.

The 38th edition of the event has attracted some 12,000 athletes from across the globe to join the 42.195 kilometer marathon that kicked off yesterday at 6 a.m.

The Macau SAR’s representatives Kai Un Chan and Chi Wai Kuok finished 17th and 18th with two hours, 43 minutes and 41 seconds and two hours and 44 minutes and 57 seconds respectively.

With 1,600 participants, the full marathon’s route kicked off at the Olympic Sports Center Stadium, making its way to the Governador Nobre de Carvalho Bridge, the A Ma Temple and Sai Van Bridge among many other routes.

Meanwhile, for the Female Group of the 2019 Marathon, Kenya’s Lucy Cheruiyot and Rodah Jepkorir Tanui came in first and second respectively, finishing the race in two hours, 31 minutes and 17 seconds and two hours, 31 minutes and 23 seconds respectively.

North Korea’s Un Ok Jo came in third, only 21 seconds behind Tanui.

Similar to the previous years, the race is categorized into Full Marathon, Half Marathon and Mini Marathon, with the latter being five kilometers in length. LV