EU to require SARs passport holders authorization upon travel

Macau and Hong Kong passport holders will be required to present an authorization letter when entering European Union countries in 2024.

The requirement will be enforced once the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) becomes operational next year.

This comes as the EU works to strengthen border security as well as digitally screen and track travelers entering and leaving EU countries.

ETIAS is an electronic system that tracks visitors from countries who do not need a visa to enter the Schengen Zone.

ETIAS aims to ensure these people are not a security threat.

The multiple entry travel authorization allows holders to travel to Schengen countries for a total stay of 90 days per entry for tourism, transit, business or medical treatment Purposes.

Travelers between 18 and 70 must apply via the ETIAS website or app, which costs 7 euros.

The requirement will affect residents from 59 countries that are outside the EU but are visa-free.

The ETIAS proposal was finalized in November 2016. MDT