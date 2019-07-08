EWTN to start broadcasting in Macau

The Eternal World Television Network (EWTN) will start to broadcast in Macau through the Macau Cable Television Company Limited.

The channel founded in Alabama, United States, in 1981 is considered the largest religious media network in the world, broadcasting in 145 countries and territories in multiple languages with a 24-hour-a-day programming lineup that is said to reach an audience of over 290 million television households.

Among the 11 network platforms in use by the EWTN are direct broadcast satellite television and more than 6,000 television affiliates as well as ROKU, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and multiple social media platforms.

The channel also included radio services that are transmitted through SIRIUS/XM, iHeart Radio and over 500 domestic and international AM and FM radio affiliates and a worldwide shortwave radio station.

The EWTN also owns news services such as the National Catholic Register, Catholic News Agency and Church Pop. RM