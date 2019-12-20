ExCo convenes its first meeting

The Executive Council (ExCo) of Macau convened its first meeting earlier today, where new Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng briefed the advisory body’s members of their duties and responsibilities.

Presiding over the meeting in his capacity as Chief Executive, Ho called on the ExCo to serve Macau in line with the requirements of the territory’s Basic law. He asked its members to contribute in such a manner that would fulfil the public interest of Macau.

All 11 members of the newly revamped ExCo were in attendance after having been officially sworn into office earlier in the day in the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The 11 members are André Cheong Weng Chon, Leonel Alberto Alves, Peter Lam Kam Seng, Chan Chak Mo, Frederico Ma Chi Ngai, Lee Chong Cheng, Chan Ka Leong, Iau Teng Pio, Ieong Tou Hong, Zhang Zong Zhen, and Chao Weng Hou.

According to a statement released by the government, the 11 ExCo members have each pledged to serve Macau with loyalty and integrity and in compliance with the Macau Basic Law. They also said they would strive to advance the implementation of the ‘One Country, Two Systems’ principle. DB