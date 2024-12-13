Exhibition to showcase local artistry at Shoppes at Parisian

An art exhibition showcasing more than 200 pieces from 113 artists will open tomorrow at the Shoppes at Parisian.

The “AFA Autumn Salon 2024” has received over 250 submissions this year from artists of various ages and media. The exhibition aims to connect artists with the public and highlight the diversity of local artistic expression.

During the opening, the winners of the “Orient Foundation Art Award” will also be announced. This award, valued at MOP50,000, supports young artists from Macau or students studying in Macau, funding a one-month residency in Portugal.

The “AFA Autumn Salon 2024” will be hosted across eight exhibition halls, featuring a range of artistic mediums, from traditional oil paintings and ceramics to digital installations and Pop Art.

This event, organized by the Art For All Society (AFA) in collaboration with the Orient Foundation, marks the 15th year of the salon, providing a platform for artists in the city.Staff Reporter