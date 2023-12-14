Exhibiton showcasing Tibetan Buddhism treasures to open

The exhibition “Golden Eminence: Treasures from the Palace Museum and the Tashi Lhunpo Monastery” opens on Dec. 15 at the Macao Museum of Art. The exhibition presents 137 treasures from the collections of the Palace Museum and the Tashi Lhunpo Monastery, bringing to the public the first overseas exhibition dedicated to successive Panchen Lamas and the Buddhist art of their imperial courts. The exhibition is divided into three sections: “From Tashi Lhunpo Monastery to the Palace Museum,” “Art from the Tashi Lhunpo Monastery,” and “Treasures of the Sixth Panchen Lama.”

