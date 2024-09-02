Expectations from the public place increased demands on governance

Chief Executive candidate Sam Hou Fai emphasized the numerous hopes and demands of Macau residents during a meeting with cultural subsector members from the Chief Executive Election Committee on Saturday.

The former top judge said that, in light of significant internal and external structural changes, Macau faces a range of challenges that impact its development and prosperity.

“The general population has many new demands and expectations for a better life, which places greater demands on the SAR’s governance,” Sam stated, according to a press release from his campaign office.

He sought insights and support regarding the development of the city’s news media and cultural sectors during the meeting, which was attended by 24 committee members at the headquarters of Macau Daily News.

Participants proposed various initiatives, including increased investment in cultural resources, enhancing cultural exchanges between China and the West, and promoting a ‘tourism + culture’ strategy. They also discussed the importance of establishing a cultural platform connecting Macau and Hengqin to elevate the city’s cultural status.

The nomination period began on Aug. 29 and will continue until Sep. 21.

His bid has garnered support from several prominent political figures, including first Chief Executive, Edmund Ho, and other notable legislators and NPC deputies, underscoring a strong backing for his campaign.

Since yesterday, Sam has been reaching out to gather opinions from a wide range of social sectors. He invites xwritten feedback regarding his candidacy through specified channels to his campaign headquarters, as cited in a press statement released yesterday. Staff reporter