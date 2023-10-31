Exports drop MOP9.5 billion

From January to September, the total value of merchandise exports dropped 6.1% year-on-year to MOP9.51 billion, with re-exports (MOP8.35 billion) and domestic exports (MOP1.17 billion) falling 3.1% and 23.4% respectively. The total value of merchandise imports grew 3.5% year-on-year to MOP105.80 billion, according to data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC). Analyzed by destination, merchandise exports to mainland China (MOP688 million), Hong Kong (MOP6.98 billion), the USA (MOP360 million) and the EU (MOP119 million) declined 28.7%, 10.4%, 27.7% and 16.7% respectively year-on-year in the first nine months of 2023.

