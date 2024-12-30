External merchandise trade declines in November

Macau’s total merchandise exports and imports amounted to MOP1.15 billion and MOP11.49 billion respectively in November, down 17.3% and 7.8% year-on-year, according to the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC). The merchandise trade deficit totaled MOP10.34 billion in November. From January to November, the total value of merchandise exports rose 1.7% year-on-year to MOP12.46 billion, while the total value of merchandise imports dropped 9.1% to MOP117.70 billion. The merchandise trade deficit totaled MOP105.23 billion in the first eleven months of the year, down MOP12.04 billion from the same period last year.

Related