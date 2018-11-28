Extra MOP5 charge approved for HKZMB taxi services

The government has granted the taxi industry approval to charge an additional fee of five patacas for taxis that provide services to the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge Macau port.

A Chief Executive order was published in the Official Gazette on Monday announcing the approval.

Passengers who request taxi services to the Cotai Frontier Port will also be charged the extra five patacas.

Currently, passengers are charged an extra five patacas for taxi services to Macau International Airport, Taipa Ferry Terminal and the University of Macau Hengqin campus as compensation for the time and fuel expended when providing services to these locations.

The additional fee policy will now be applied to the HKZMB as a measure to “encourage taxi drivers to provide services at said location.”

Additionally, on Saturday it was announced that HKZM Bus (a shuttle bus service operator on the HKZMB) had implemented a restriction measure in the hopes of balancing the number of passengers using the shuttle bus services at different times of the day.

Soon after the bridge’s opening, in October, the bus company complained about the large number of group tours consisting of mainland seniors who were taking advantage of fare discounts to visit the bridge, enter Hong Kong in the morning and return to Zhuhai during the evening.

The restriction limits the online sale of tickets to avoid having large numbers of passengers using the service during a certain period.

