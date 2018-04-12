Family of rider who died at last year’s Macau GP appeals for donations

An appeal to raise funds to support the family of British superbike rider Daniel Hegarty, who died in a crash on the 2017’s edition of the Macau Grand Prix, has been started by the rider’s brother on the website justgiving.com.

According to the information provided by Daniel’s brother, Joe, the appeal comes after the acknowledgement that the death of the rider last November was not covered by the rider’s life insurance since the accident occurred outside of European territory.

A father-of-two, Hegarty was competing in the Macau for Topgun Racing Honda and has been recalled by his brother as a “talented, committed motorcycle racer but firstly and always he was a devoted father to his two young sons.” The crowdfunding campaign aims to establish a “trust fund for Daniel’s two young boys to help them in the future where unfortunately their father can’t.”

Following his death, Daniel’s partner Lucy Draycott said she had “lost the love of her life” and made an emotional tribute.

Hegarty’s stepfather Cavan Soal said in a statement to the Nottingham Post, “Racing was always his goal but his drive came from within. He taught us all that hard work is what gets you there and no one worked harder than he did.”

To the same media outlet, Adrian Cox, the team owner at Topgun racing Honda added, “Unfortunately, on that day we lost one of the good guys, a real gent, a great friend, a devoted boyfriend and a top dad.”

Hegarty was a regular competitor at the Isle of Man TT and at this competition achieved his best result in 2016, when he was crowned Privateer champion.

According to Joe Hegarty, the campaign, which is running for almost three weeks, aims to raise a total of GBP20,000 (around MOP230,000) and has so far reached about 50 percent of this amount, backed by around 400 supporters. RM

