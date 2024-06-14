FIA opens application for drivers to race at GT World Cup and FR World Cup

Entries for the FIA GT World Cup are now open and will be accepted until July 29 via a dedicated registration platform, with a maximum of 23 grid slots, the FIA announced through several online platforms.

The governing body of international motorsports also noted that entries to the FIA FR World Cup will be open until July 24, with the grid being able to accommodate a maximum of 27 Tatuus Formula Regional chassis equipped with Autotecnica-built Alfa Romeo engines.

Both competitions will be held across two race heats, with Saturday’s qualifying races followed by Sunday’s title-deciding main races.

As in previous iterations of this historic competition, the FIA FR World Cup will feature two qualifying sessions.

Race durations for the GT World Cup machinery will be 12 and 16 laps respectively, while Formula Regional cars will race on distances of 10 and 15 laps.

Maintaining the tradition of FIA-sanctioned single-seater racing at the Guia Circuit, the FIA FR World Cup winner will also be recognized as the overall winner of the Macau Grand Prix.

This year marks the seventh edition of the FIA GT World Cup and the inaugural FIA FR World Cup, which replaces the role of the FIA F3 World Cup.

On the topic, Emanuele Pirro, president of the FIA Single-Seater Committee, said, “The FIA FR World Cup represents the ultimate test for drivers on the junior single-seater ladder. Macau is a dream circuit and the ideal location for such a one-off event. With the opening of the entry process on June 12, we are anticipating a great deal of interest from teams and drivers from across the global network of Formula Regional Championships, Certified by FIA and beyond. The entry process will be rigorous, and we will ensure that the brightest emerging talents are the ones who take to the track in Macau in November. The drivers will love it.”

On behalf of the FIA GT World Cup, Marek Nawarecki, FIA Senior Circuit Sport Director, said, “Last year’s return of the FIA GT World Cup to Macau turned out to be a great success story. The GT3 ruleset is going from strength to strength, with pretty much all the premium manufacturers not only having a presence in this class but also developing new cars. Therefore, for 2024, we are looking forward to perhaps an even stronger event with some of the world’s best GT drivers on the grid and hopefully even more manufacturers represented.”