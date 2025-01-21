FIFA launches tender for Macau media rights to World Cups

The international self-regulatory governing body of association football, Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), has officially launched “Invitations to Tender” (ITT) for the media rights in Macau for the FIFA World Cup 26 (WC26) and the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027 (WWC27), FIFA announced in a statement. Canada, Mexico, and the United States will co-host the WC26. The competition will feature a record 48 teams, 16 host cities, and an unprecedented 104 matches. Thirty-two teams will participate in the WWC27, competing in at least eight host cities. These teams will represent the different regions of Brazil. Entities wishing to participate in the tender processes can request the ITT by emailing macau-media-rights@fifa.org until February 25, 2025, at 10 a.m. CET (5 p.m. local time).

