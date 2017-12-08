Fifteen local candidates to NPC

Fifteen Macau residents have submitted their applications to the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC). The nomination period ended this week and 12 local deputies will be elected.

The candidates include Legislative Assembly chairman Ho Iat Seng and lawmakers Chui Sai Peng, Si Ka Lon and Sio Chi Wai. Other candidates are Ng Siu Lai, Kevin Ho (the nephew of former Chief Executive Edmund Ho, Wong Ian Man, Lai Sai Kei and Fong Ka Fai .

Current NPC delegates Lao Ngai Leong (the director of Macao Daily), Iong Weng Ian, Kou Hoi In, Lok Po, Ho Sut Heng, and Paula Ling are also candidates. Ho Iat Seng and Chui Sai Peng are currently also NPC delegates.

The main focus of their applications was the promotion of communication and co-development between Macau and mainland China.

Si Ka Long said that he will prioritize the employment and retirement situations of Macau residents living in mainland China, as well as the development of Macau youth in mainland China.

Sio Chi Wai stated he will focus on equal treatment for Macau residents, similar to mainland Chinese residents in their home territory.

Ho Iat Seng hoped that both sides would communicate more regarding their respective laws, while Lao Ngai Leong promised to concentrate on regional cooperation within the Greater Bay Area.

Chui Sai Peng hoped that mainland China would grant Macau further opportunities to develop special financing, commercial operations, and industrial diversification, so Macau could grow as a world tourism and leisure center.

Ho Sut Heng focused primarily on issues concerning Macau, despite her reservations about the mainland’s income contribution, food safety and education equality.

