Film | ‘Pé San Ié – The Poet of Macau’ to premiere in Lisbon today

The world premiere of the movie “Pé San Ié – The Poet of Macau” from director Rosa Coutinho Cabral and producer Maria Paula Monteiro, inspired by the life and work of Macau poet Camilo Pessanha, will be in the symbolic Manoel de Oliveira room of Lisbon’s São Jorge Cinema today during the film festival DocLisboa.

The movie, which was entirely filmed in Macau in 2017 and finalized this year, focuses on the personality, life and work of poet Camilo Pessanha, especially during Pessanha’s so-called “voluntary exile” period in Macau and her journey in the territory.

As noted by the producers, one of the highlights of the film is the special narration made by the director with the collaboration of Carlos Morais José, a local writer, journalist and self-

confessed aficionado of Pessanha’s life.

The movie will be screened in the category “From the land to the moon,” a section that premieres the most recent films of key directors in the international documentary scene.

Besides the main festival event in Lisbon, the film will also make its premier in Macau on November 5 at the Cinematheque Passion in DocLisboa, an event organized by the Portuguese Oriental Institute (IPOR) which is being extended to the region.

The movie includes poems and visual metaphors extracted from Pessanha’s famous “Clepsydra” poem, as well as attempts to recreate the poetic scenes which will be displayed with English subtitles.

A documentary called “Camilo Pessanha – 150 years,” produced and directed by the same team, will also be screened during the film festival.

This screening will take place at Dr Stanley Ho’s Auditorium of the Consulate General of Portugal in Macau. RM

