Final ‘Ip Man’ film premieres at Galaxy

World-renowned Hong Kong biographical martial arts film “Ip Man 4: The Finale” premiered locally at the UA Galaxy Cinemas on December 20, with actor Donnie Yen attending the event.

Produced by Mandarin Motion Pictures Ltd, the franchise now reaches its final film. Producer and executive producer Raymond Wong, action director Yuen Wo Ping, and actor Wu Yue also attended the premiere.

It has been 11 years since the first “Ip Man” film was released. However, after shooting had finished for the first three films, director Wilson Yip felt that there was still room to develop both the characters, and the belief in and the value of martial arts. Thus, the group decided to create “Ip Man 4: The Finale.”

Yuen revealed that he has added several new elements to the franchise, such as karate and kickboxing.

Another highlight in the film is Scott Adkins, a British actor who was also in the Marvel film “Doctor Strange,” and plays Donnie Yen’s antagonist in “Ip Man 4: The Finale.”