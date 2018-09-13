Fireworks rescheduled to avoid ‘unstable weather conditions’

The fireworks displays by the French and Portuguese teams in the Macao International Fireworks Display Contest will be rescheduled to a later date, according to a statement released by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO).

“According to the weather forecast of Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau, Macau will be under the influence of unstable weather conditions this weekend. Therefore, the fireworks displays (by French and Portuguese teams) originally scheduled on the third night, this Saturday ( September 15) by the Macao International Fireworks Display Contest, as well as the Fireworks Carnival on the same night, will be rescheduled to another date. Residents’ and visitors’ kind attention and understanding for the above change are appreciated,” the statement reads.

The updated schedule of fireworks displays will be announced by MGTO at a later time and uploaded on MGTO’s website.

Yesterday, the Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau (IACM) also announced that the bureau will remove potentially dangerous festive lighting from Senado Square.

“The festive lighting was originally planned to be lit up from mid-September to early October. However, as the typhoon is approaching Macau, it is expected that the bad weather might damage the lighting,” IACM statement reads.

