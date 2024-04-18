First all-Macau driver line-up to race in GT World Challenge Asia

For the first time, a team composed of all Macau drivers is competing at the Fanatec GT World Challenge Asia (GTWC Asia) series.

The Team Elegant (Mercedes AMG GT3) will present a duo that includes local drivers André Couto and Alex Liu.

Couto broke the news on his social media platforms, announcing that he will join Liu at the wheel of the Mercedes AMG GT3 under the orange banner.

“I am very happy to announce that I will be racing in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Asia with Mercedes AMG GT3 Team Elegant! It’s been a crazy last month and now I’m here, back to GTs,” Couto said, revealing that he is teaming up with Liu to make a 100% Macau team for the first time.

Couto also noted the very high level of competition in this event, which is currently the largest and most significant for GT cars in all of Asia, adding that just to be part of this competition is reason enough for Macau pride.

“We are a small team but we will do our best,” he concluded.

The GTWC Asia series will start this weekend at the Malaysian circuit of Sepang for the first two rounds, heading next to Chang International Circuit in Thailand in May.

The championship has a total of 14 rounds (2 per weekend) and it will race in seven different circuits including, besides Malaysia and Thailand, a total of eight races in Japan (in 4 different circuits), coming to a close in mid-September at the Chinese circuit of Shanghai.

The championship includes a total of 33 cars from eight different manufacturers who will battle each other over the 14 rounds. There will be a Japan Cup (races held in Japan only) in which organizers expect at least 50 GT cars (including the GT4 category) will compete across that weekend’s four one-hour races.