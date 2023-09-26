First pedestrianized ‘Happiness Street’ to open this Friday

The iconic Rua da Felicidade, colloquially known as “Happiness Street”, in central Macau will be pedestrianized this Friday despite concerns over the rapid implementation of the project.

The idea was first announced during a Cultural Development Committee plenary meeting and subsequent press conference on July 25.

Officially referred to as Rua da Felicidade and colloquially called ‘Happiness Street’ by English speakers due to its meaning in Portuguese, the popular street among tourists has undergone a transformation prior to the project’s commencement. The pedestrianization will also be extended to Travessa do Mastro, Travessa do Aterro Novo, Rua do Matapau and Travessa de Ho Lo Quai.

Friday will serve as a pilot phase for the project, with the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) expressing hopes that the pedestrianization will eventually become permanent.

At the press conference in July, director of Culture Leong Wai Man was asked if the project will create additional pressure on traffic near the pedestrianized streets and alleys. The culture official expressed confidence that it would not, citing Transport Bureau (DSAT) data.

The DSAT had announced the permanent closure of the opening from Avenida de Amizade to the Sewage Treatment Plant on June 22, citing its previous analysis in support of the viability of such a closure. However, the permanent closure only lasted for around 14 hours.

Less than a month after the project’s initial contemplation, the exact date for the pilot trial – September 29 – was announced.

This Friday, building façades and the neighborhood surroundings will be decorated for the event. Motor traffic will be barred on the streets and alleys from 11am on Friday to 1am on Saturday. Pop-up exhibitions and performances will also be staged.

Two neighborhood leaders told local media outlet Macao Daily News that businesses in the neighborhood “are ready to embrace the new event,” and they believe that the project “shall bring in more visitors and hence customers.” AL