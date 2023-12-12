Five victims of fake ‘CTM points’

The police have received reports from five local men and women who were each suspected of being defrauded when fake “CTM points” were exchanged for gifts when their points expired. Each person lost an amount ranging from about MOP400 to MOP30,000. The police said that the five people who had been scammed were three men and two women, one of whom was an elderly person. The victims received a message claiming that their points were about to expire and asked them to log in and fill in their personal information in exchange for their points. It was later discovered that the credit card had been used as a gift, and the spending amounts were in pounds, US dollars and euros.



