Flu vaccination by appointment only due to high demand

Health authorities have announced that flu vaccinations now require an appointment, primarily through the OneMacau app, due to high demand and temporarily low stocks. This measure has been in effect since yesterday.

The Health Services (SSM) report that flu vaccination rates have increased by 30% compared to the same period last year. In 2023 and 2024, the agency ordered 160,000 doses of the seasonal flu vaccine. Owing to high demand, “an additional 10,000 doses were acquired.”

Vaccination efforts for high-risk groups are nearing completion, with an increase in vaccination rates across various risk groups. SSM states that vaccination rates in nursing homes exceed 90%; in kindergartens and primary schools, they are close to 80%; and for children under three and seniors over 65, the rate is nearly 50%.

Observing a “significant increase” in vaccination willingness among other residents, the agency has declared that to meet the needs of those who have scheduled vaccinations, “priority will be given” to these individuals.

Consequently, those who have scheduled an appointment will be vaccinated according to their arranged date and location. Currently, “walk-ins without an appointment are not being accepted.”

To mitigate flu and other upper respiratory tract infections, in addition to the seasonal flu vaccine, SSM encourages the public to get the COVID vaccine and booster shots, and to maintain healthy habits, including adequate sleep, a balanced diet, and regular physical activity. Staff Reporter