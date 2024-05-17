Foreign exchange reserves at MOP229b

Macau’s foreign exchange reserves amounted to MOP229.2 billion at the end of April 2024, data from the Monetary Authority of Macao shows. The reserves increased by 1.3% from the revised value of MOP226.2 billion (USD28.07 billion) for the previous month. The SAR’s foreign exchange reserves at end-April 2024 represented 11 times the currency in circulation or 91.1% of pataca M2 at end-March 2024. The trade-weighted effective exchange rate index for the pataca rose 1.08 points month-on-month and 4.09 points year-on-year to 105.2 in April 2024, implying that, the exchange rate of the pataca grew against the currencies of the city’s major trading partners.

Related