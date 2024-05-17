Macau’s foreign exchange reserves amounted to MOP229.2 billion at the end of April 2024, data from the Monetary Authority of Macao shows. The reserves increased by 1.3% from the revised value of MOP226.2 billion (USD28.07 billion) for the previous month. The SAR’s foreign exchange reserves at end-April 2024 represented 11 times the currency in circulation or 91.1% of pataca M2 at end-March 2024. The trade-weighted effective exchange rate index for the pataca rose 1.08 points month-on-month and 4.09 points year-on-year to 105.2 in April 2024, implying that, the exchange rate of the pataca grew against the currencies of the city’s major trading partners.
Foreign exchange reserves at MOP229b
