Foreign exchange reserves reach MOP235 billion

The region’s foreign exchange reserves reached MOP 235.0 billion at the end of December 2024, marking a 1.0% increase from MOP 232.6 billion the previous month, according to the Monetary Authority of Macao. These reserves are approximately 11 times the currency in circulation and account for 90.9% of the pataca M2 as of late November 2024. Additionally, the trade-weighted effective exchange rate index for the pataca rose to 106.6 in December, reflecting a month-on-month increase of 1.01 points and a year-on-year increase of 3.24 points against major trading partners’ currencies.

