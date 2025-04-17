Foreign exchange reserves total MOP2356b

The Monetary Authority of Macao reported that the SAR’s foreign exchange reserves stood at MOP235.8 billion (USD29.44 billion) at the end of March 2025, a 2.3% decrease from the previous month. These reserves were 11 times the currency in circulation and 90.6% of the pataca M2. The trade-weighted effective exchange rate index for the pataca fell by 1.55 points month-on-month but increased by 1.08 points year-on-year to 105.2.

Related