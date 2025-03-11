Foreign worker loses RMB50,000 in online loan scam

A male foreign worker fell victim to an online loan scam after responding to an advertisement. He registered an account and applied for a loan of RMB50,000. The so-called “customer service” claimed he had made an input error and demanded repayment. Trusting the request, he transferred MOP57,200 in multiple transactions. When further payments were requested, he realized he had been scammed and reported it to the police. Authorities are currently investigating the case.

