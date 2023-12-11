Former footballer Luis Figo at the kickoff of Asia’s Sports Collectors Convention

Former top-level celebrity footballer Luis Figo has been invited to participate in the inaugural Asia’s Sports Collectors Convention (ASCC), taking place over a full weekend at The Venetian Macao.

With over 500 participants, the event brings together collectors of sports memorabilia such as cards and stickers.

This first convention is focused on football, inviting three other former footballers, Christian Vieri (Italy), Carles Puyol (Spain), and Pu Wei (China) over the weekend.

Now 51 years old, Figo, the former Portuguese football star, gained prominence as a winger in his career with Sporting, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Inter Milan.

He won 127 caps for the Portuguese national team, setting a record, and has been described as one of his generation’s best players.

Besides many team titles, Figo was honored with the Ballon d’Or in 2000 and FIFA World Player of the Year 2001, surpassing British star David Beckham.

He is also part of the FIFA 100, a list of players chosen by late football legend Pelé to commemorate FIFA’s 100th anniversary.

He is regarded as one of the football legends by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics. RM