Former IPIM director reinstated as senior technician

The former director of the Macau Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), Glória Batalha Ung, has been reinstated in her professional duties after a period of imposed restriction due to criminal investigations involving several former heads of IPIM, including former president Jackson Chang.

According to TDM Radio, Ung’s reinstatement took effect on November 1, taking on the role of senior technician in the Lusophone Markets Economic and Trade Promotion Department.

The criminal investigation, which was made public in October 2018 by the Commission Against Corruption, was related to irregularities that had been detected in the assessment of applications for residence permits in return for investment.

Following the case, Ung, who was one of the executive directors of IPIM and also the institution’s representative for the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and the Portuguese-speaking countries (Forum Macau), was suspended from her public duties.

She was one of several high-ranking officials from IPIM to be implicated in the investigation, alongside former president Chang.

Chang has been detained since July, suspected of several counts of crimes of passive corruption, document forgery, and violation of secrecy. RM