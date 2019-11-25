Former lawmaker hopes all sectors fight for human rights

Executive Council member and former lawmaker Leonel Alberto Alves said he hopes that all sectors in Macau can fight for human rights.

On Friday’s 2019 Decorations, Medals and Certificates of Merit Awards Ceremony of Macau, Alves, who is also a veteran lawyer, was asked for his opinion on the security authority’s regular submission of controversial bills recently, including the civil protection bill and the proposed facial recognition bill, which have both been accused of violating human rights.

Alves, who was awarded the Decoration of Honour – Silver Lotus, said that using new technology to deal with criminal cases is both beneficial and dangerous. If problems are detected with the new technologies, all sectors must fight for the protection of human rights.

He was asked whether the human rights situation in Macau has worsened due to these new bills. In his capacity as chairman of the Security Force and Security Discipline Inspection Committee, Alves only responded by saying that the committee attaches great importance to human rights.

Regardless of how the laws change, he wants both his committee and society to pay close attention to human rights.

Besides the abovementioned topic, the current Executive Council member was asked if the incoming Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng has invited him to be a member of the new council. Alves did not provide an answer, instead noting that he believes he has made contributions to Macau.

The local government held the ceremony on Friday awarding 44 individuals and organizations.

They were awarded in recognition of, respectively, achievement, outstanding contribution and distinguished service.

The awards for Decorations of Honour include the Decoration of Honour – Grand Lotus; the Decoration of Honour – Golden Lotus; and the Decoration of Honour – Silver Lotus.

Such awards are for individuals or entities that have made outstanding contributions to the image and reputation of the MSAR.

The recipients for Decoration of Honour – Golden Lotus are Liu Chak Wan and Ma Iao Lai. Meanwhile, the Decoration of Honour – Silver Lotus were given to Leonel Alberto Alves, Cheang Chi Keong, Ho Sut Heng, Eddie Wong, Chan Chak Mo and Nam Kwong (Group) Company Limited.

(More on p10-11)