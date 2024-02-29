Forum Macao focuses on the sixth ministerial conference as it marks its 20th anniversary: Ji Xianzheng

The Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao “is focused on the preparation of the Sixth Ministerial Conference of the Forum Macao, and consequently on the active promotion of the implementation of the Action Plan for Economic and Commercial Cooperation,” stated Ji Xianzheng, the secretary-general of the institution, during a lunch with the Portuguese and English media yesterday.

According to Ji Xianzheng, the Forum “will continue to expand cooperation platforms, enrich the content and dissemination of the mechanism, and promote exchange and cooperation among all participating parties in the fields of economy, trade, culture and other areas.”

This will be facilitated through conferences, exhibitions and seminars, and reciprocal visits to the mainland China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (PSCs).

“The year 2024 will mark the 25th anniversary of Macau’s return to the motherland. In this context, the Permanent Secretariat will continue to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the Portuguese-speaking countries to support Macau in its role as a bridge between China and the PSCs,” Ji said.

More specifically, this will involve supporting the MSAR in its “economic diversification in a ‘1+4’ format and its integration into the national development context, to enrich the new practice of ‘One Country, Two Systems’ in Macau.”

The 20-year “cultivation” of Forum Macao has laid “a solid foundation for China, the PSCs and Macau. Involving 10 countries and 11 parties, it has contributed to seeking common development and building a community with a shared future,” said Ji Xianzheng.

Bilateral relations between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries are steadily growing and developing. In 2023, the volume of bilateral trade reached $220.9 billion, achieving a new historical peak, he said. PC