Forum Macau’s Ministerial Conference to be held Apr. 21

The 6th Ministerial Conference of Forum Macau will be held on April 21 and 22, likely bringing in Portuguese-speaking delegations to participate in the conference, who will be led by their respective heads of government, TDM Radio has reported. The conference will bring together delegations from Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, Portugal, São Tomé and Príncipe, Timor-Leste and China.

