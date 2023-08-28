Founder of journalist group passes away

A founder and former president of the Macau Journalists Association, Ng Sio Ngai, passed away at 4:20am on Aug. 25 at the government hospital, the association announced in a statement.

Born and raised in Shiqi, Zhongshan City, Ng came to Macau aged 18 before starting her nearly four-decade career as a journalist in the 1980s. The veteran journalist witnessed and recorded with her pen the signing of the Portuguese-Chinese Joint Declaration, the discussions and the promulgation of the Basic Law, as well as the how promises made to Macau have appeared after the establishment of the Special Administrative Region.

She first worked at Tai Chung Daily and later moved to Va Kio Daily as a senior reporter. She also spent long years writing social critique for Son Pou. The association described her column articles as “strong and expressive against social demerits.” The association also described her as “honest and friendly.”

Ng was also founder of local independent media outlet All About Macau, which has been critical on social issues. According to another announcement made by the news outlet, during her time fighting her illness, Ng did not give up her responsibility, and continued to diligently manage the outlet.

The news outlet described Ng as “both a teacher and friend who had inspired and protected” the team. “Having her in the industry has been a fortune,” the news outlet added. AL