Four elderlies defrauded of RMB270,000

The Judiciary Police (PJ) has arrested two 17-year-olds from Hong Kong suspected of committing fraud against older adult residents of Macau.

The case came to light Friday when an older woman reported being defrauded of RMB200,000 through the “guess who I am” technique.

A caller claiming to be a relative or friend of the victim falsely said they had injured someone and demanded “settlement money” as compensation. A person posing as a “paralegal” later arrived to collect the payment.

Further investigation revealed a further three older Macau residents, men and women, had fallen victim to the same scam, losing between RMB10,000 to RMB40,000 each.

The police apprehended two suspects near the border gate and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, recovering RMB8,900 in stolen money, as well as mobile phones and tablets connected to the case.

According to the alleged suspects’ confessions, a Hong Kong criminal group had instructed them to travel to Macau four times between May 19 and May 27 to collect the funds, which they would then hand over to the group in mainland China and Hong Kong. Howard Tong