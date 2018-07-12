Four locals certified as Intangible Cultural Heritage promoters

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China has presented certificates to four local citizens, acknowledging them as disseminators of national intangible cultural heritage, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) informed in a statement.

The certificates were awarded to Au Kuan Cheung for Cantonese Naamyam, Chan Kin Chun for A-Ma belief and customs, and Chiang Kun Kuong and Ip Tat for Na Tcha belief and customs in a ceremony presented by the Chinese Minister of Culture, Luo Shugang, and the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Alexis Tam, among other figures and high-ranking officials.

The certification acknowledges that disseminators of the representative items of national intangible cultural heritage possess important knowledge of their fields, making them important figures in terms of the dynamic legacy associated with intangible cultural heritage.

In May, these four citizens were registered as the representative transmitters associated with 5th Batch of the Representative Items of National Intangible Cultural Heritage list, in recognition of their work and contributions in preserving and transmitting national intangible heritage in Macau.

So far, only seven people from Macau have been selected as representative transmitters of the representative items of national intangible cultural heritage, which include Ng Wing Mui (deceased) for Cantonese Naamyam, Tsang Tak Hang for Woodwork – Religious Figure Carving and Ng Peng Chi for Taoist ritual music, which is a new nomination.

