Four men, including one local resident and three migrant workers, were arrested in connection with suspected drug trafficking and use in the city center. Police seized drug paraphernalia and packaging tools during the operation. All four tested positive for drug use and declined to cooperate with the investigation. Authorities believe the group began selling drugs to fellow nationals in the area last month. The case has been handed over to the Public Prosecutions Office for further processing.
Briefs
Four men arrested for drug offenses
