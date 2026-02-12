Four Seasons Hotel Macao earns 20 Forbes Five-Star Awards

Four Seasons Hotel Macao has received 20 Five-Star distinctions in the 2026 Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards, marking the fourth consecutive year the property has led the list.

The recognition aligns with the hotel’s participation in the “With Love, Macao” campaign, which highlights the city’s culture and tourism offerings.

Forbes Travel Guide awarded Five-Star ratings to the hotel, The Grand Suites, Zi Yat Heen restaurant, and The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Macao.

“Receiving 20 stars from Forbes Travel Guide is a profound honour that speaks to our team’s relentless pursuit of excellence. This year, it feels even more meaningful as we align this achievement with the ‘With Love, Macao’ spirit — a commitment to showcasing Macau’s warmth and culture,” said Vikram Reddy, regional vice president and general manager of Four Seasons Hotel Macao.

Meanwhile, Amanda Frasier, president of Standards & Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide, remarked, “This year’s list reflects the changing landscape of luxury, with properties setting the standard for authentic experiences while offering unparalleled amenities, enhanced well-being, and delivering unforgettable moments.”

Like this: Like Loading...