FRITZ, GRIEKSPOOR AND KASATKINA LEAD STAR LINEUP FOR THE MGM MACAU TENNIS MASTERS

MGM and IMG, a global leader in sports promotion and management, are excited to be bringing world-class tennis with an element of fun to Macau, attracting fans and visitors from all over the world to the city to this one-of-a-kind tennis fiesta.

The MGM Macau Tennis Masters is set to unite six top international stars from the tennis world on the 2nd and 3rd of December at the Macau East Asia Games Dome, the largest indoor sports facility in the city. Tournament organisers are pleased to confirm an exciting final line-up featuring four ATP and two WTA stars for the first time in Macau.

The ATP headliners that will take to court in Macau include American former world No.5 Taylor Fritz, in-form world No.21 Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor, top Croatian Borna Coric, as well as Chinese rising star Zhang Zhizhen. Former world No.8 Daria Kasatkina and sensational Chinese youngster Wang Xinyu are the WTA stars that will be joining this illustrious field of players.

“We are delighted to be featuring a fascinating mix of established players such as Fritz, Coric and Kasatkina along with rising stars Griekspoor, Zhang and Wang at the inaugural MGM Macau Tennis Masters,” Tournament Director and Senior Vice President of Tennis Events for IMG, Luiz Carvalho said. “We are looking forward to many thrilling contests between these players hailing from all corners of the globe, while igniting some friendly rivalry with a special China vs Europe mixed doubles match.”

Kenneth Feng, President and Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited said, “With visiting Macau a first for many of these international tennis stars, we welcome and highly anticipate the excitement and vibe that these 6 players will bring to the city on the 2nd and 3rd of December. There is such a tremendous mix of personalities and styles of play amongst these high-profile players, while some of them have never had the opportunity to play with each other. The inaugural MGM Macau Tennis Masters is going to be spectacular and entertaining, which will further showcase the charm of Macau as Asia’s leading destination for sports and entertainment.”

With injuries leading to a revised line-up, fans will now enjoy a star-studded roster of world-class players showcasing their talent. Leading the charge is none other than Taylor Fritz, who has firmly established himself in the world’s top 10 since late last year. Witness the thrill as the 26-year-old, who became the first American man to crack the top 5 since Andy Roddick in 2009, takes centre stage in Macau.

Not to be outdone, Dutch tennis sensation Tallon Griekspoor is having a breakout season in 2023. Having clinched his first two career titles earlier this year, the 27-year-old is now knocking on the door of the world’s top 20. The Dutchman’s electrifying rise promises to set the MGM Macau Tennis Masters ablaze with excitement.

Also seeking to conquer Macau is Croatian powerhouse Borna Coric, who has reached an impressive career-high ranking of No. 12. Armed with three career titles, the 26-year-old is a force to be reckoned with and adds a riveting layer of intensity to the tournament.

China’s very own Zhang Zhizhen has made history this year, becoming the first mainland Chinese player to reach the quarterfinals of a Masters 1000 event, a testament to his formidable skills. Fresh from his historic run at Madrid, followed by results at Eastbourne and Hamburg, the 26-year-old comes to Macau at a career high of No.52 and is ready to dazzle his fans in Asia.

The WTA elite on show in Macau is equally thrilling, with Daria Kasatkina gracing the line-up as the top billed female player. Climbing the rankings ladder since her top-ten debut in 2018, this 26-year-old starlet soared to a career-high of world No. 8 in October last year. With six singles titles under her belt, she’s a fierce competitor with a creative playing style fans will no doubt enjoy.

Closing out this distinguished line-up is the captivating Wang Xinyu, a rising star in the world of Chinese tennis. The 22-year-old has achieved milestones galore this year, reaching a career-high singles ranking of world No. 32 in October, while also winning her first Grand Slam doubles title at the 2023 French Open with Hsieh Su-wei, which helped her peak at world No. 18 in the doubles rankings in September.

The MGM Macau Tennis Masters promises to be a tennis spectacle like no other. Played on an indoor hard court, all singles matches will be contested as a best of three sets with a ten-point match tiebreak in lieu of a third set, guaranteeing nail-biting action for spectators.

On Day 1, two men’s singles matches will be contested, along with the special mixed doubles friendly faceoff between China and Europe, featuring Coric and Kasatkina teaming up against Zhang and Wang. Consisting only of a ten-point tiebreak, this showdown will offer intense excitement from the very start. On Day 2, there will be one women’s and two men’s singles matches, followed by the awards ceremony.

The event is honoured to have the support of the Publicity and Culture Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao S.A.R., the Sports Bureau of Macao SAR Government, the Macao Government Tourism Office and the Macau Tennis Association.

The MGM Macau Tennis Masters is also very proud to have the support of our distinguished partners, including the official apparel Fila, the official water Bonaqua and the official trophy Lalique.

Tickets for the two-day tournament are available through www.MGM.mo and daily tickets are priced from MOP$280 for outer ring seats to MOP$880 for VIP seats. Two-day passes start from MOP$480 up to MOP$1400 for VIP seating.

For more information, please visit the official event website at www.MGMMacauTennis.com.