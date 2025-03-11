FSS urges beneficiaries to provide annual proof of life

The Social Security Fund (FSS) is reminding approximately 168,000 old-age and disability pension beneficiaries to submit their annual proof of life by the end of March 2025. Currently, about 12,000 beneficiaries have not completed this requirement. The FSS advises residents to use the “Macao One Account” mobile app for a quick facial recognition process. In light of recent phishing scams, the FSS emphasizes that it does not send text messages with links. Beneficiaries can also provide proof of life at various locations or through authorized representatives.

