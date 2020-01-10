Future Bright to run food court at Lisboa Palace

Local catering enterprise Future Bright Group has signed an agreement with casino operator Sociedade de Jogos de Macau (SJM) to operate a food court, reported Hong Kong media the Economic Times.

According to the report, the food court is located in SJM’s upcoming property, the Grand Lisboa Palace, located in Cotai, next to the government-owned multi-purpose venue of the Macao Dome.

The agreement was signed by the Group’s subsidiary, Bright Noble, and will entitle the company to use shops “243-1” to “243-9” in the property’s food court.

Bright Noble aims to have operations at the food court for three years, as the Hong Kong media reported.

Future Bright is a publicly listed company on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. It runs middle to upper level restaurants in Macau, as well as the food courts of The International School of Macau, the Macau University of Science and Technology and the University of Macau.

The opening date of the property has been delayed several times. The latest indication from the gaming operator is that it will open by the end of this year. It will also house two hotels by fashion brands Versace and Karl Lagerfeld. AL