GAC Group returns at Macau Auto Show 2023

GAC Group has returned to the China (Macau) International Automobile Exposition for the 13th consecutive year, launching its right-hand drive versions of EMZOOM, EMKOO, and AION Y PLUS. Alongside proven performers, the brand also showcased its industry-leading MegaWaves hybrid powertrain and the A480 supercharger. As one of Asia’s most influential car expos, the Macau Auto Show brings together over 50,000 exhibitors and industry professionals across the world to explore the newest vehicles and automobile technologies available.

Related